Photo Of The Day This bold photo of Damilola Adegbite

  • Published:
Damilola Adegbite play

Damilola Adegbite

(Instagram/Damilola Adegbite)

Nollywood actress Damilola Adegbite is a stunner in this photo.

The movie star shared this photo of herself via Instagram today, August 3, 2017.

''Follow your instincts. That is where true wisdom manifests itself,'' she wrote alongside it.

Meanwhile, after months of not acknowledging her husband, Chris Attoh, on all social media platforms, Damilola Adegbite is back with a beautiful post.

In no ordinary way, the actress took to Instagram on May 17, 2017, in celebration of his birthday.

Sharing her take on love and how it endures all, she shared the photo above writing,

"Love bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things.

Happy birthday Nii.. I love you."

This comes after she opened up about a life threatening surgery. According to her, she has a better understanding of how fragile life is.

