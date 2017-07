24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Media girls, Lala Akindoju, Sisi Yemmie, Lamide, Teju Ajani and Arit Okpo struck a sisterhood photo together!

The group were present at the Google For Nigeria closing party.

Head of content partnerships, YouTube, Sub Saharan Africa, Teju Ajani, shared the photo via Instagram on July 25, 2017.

"What a lovely end to my day getting to hang with these beauties," she wrote alongside it.