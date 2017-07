Maleekberry is on that new wave!

The music star shared this 'bad and boujee' photo of himself via Instagram on July 20, 2017.

The record producer, signed to Wizkid’s Starboy Entertainment has worked with associated acts like Wande Coal, Runtown, Wizkid, and Skales among others. He is responsible for hit songs such as Wande Coal’s ‘Baby hello’, Runtown’s ‘Walahi’ and Sinzu’s ‘Carolina’ featuring Davido amongst many others.