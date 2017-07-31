Photo Of The Day :  Jam Jam is dropping beats for mum, Tiwa Savage

Tiwa Savage and her son, Jamil Balogun are currently working on new music in the studio.

Mother and son were captured by husband, Tee Billz, having their 'mother-child' moment in the studio.

''Mummy! Just do the chorus. I got the verse.... Tika Tika,'' he wrote alongside the shot shared via Instagram.

This recent bonding between the music star and her estranged husband whose marriage underwent some trying time has been a joy to watch.

Jamil will be happy his parents are making efforts to resuscitate their marriage which has endured some rocky terrains.

A viral interview where the singer talked about the excesses of her husband, TeeBillz led to series of reactions including counter-accusations.

That bridge has been crossed now and it looks like the couple are committed to reigniting the flame that once existed between them.

The pair have been spotted together at events and one of those include Jamil's dedication in church.