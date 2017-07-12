Photo Of The Day :  Chika Ike wants you to see her makeup-free face

Home > Celebrities >

The actress who recently got accepted to Harvard shared this shot via Instagram on Thursday, July 11, 2017.

Nollywood actress Chika Ike shared this make-up free photo of herself and she looks amazing.

Meanwhile, Chika Ike is quite busy with her real estate investment. News of Chika joining the real estate sector was first broken by her manager, Serah Donald.

The movie star was born in Onitsha, Anambra state and is a graduate of Human Kinetics and Health Education from the University of Lagos.

Besides acting, Chika Is an entrepreneur and philanthropist. She is a UN Refugee Ambassador for Displaced persons and founder of the Chika Ike (Help A Child) Foundation.

