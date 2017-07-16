Orezi wants a girl that looks like Rihanna

Home > Celebrities >

The singer thinks his pasta cooking skills can make a woman fall in love with him.

Dancehall artiste, Orezi has listed some of the attributes he desires in his ideal woman and one of it is a feature like R&B star, Rihanna.

 The singer who once released a track he named after the diva also mentioned that he prefers having interaction with an opposite sex who is witty.

He shared these and so much more in an interview published by Punch News today.

“I love a girl that looks like Rihanna. She should be pretty and sexy. But what is more important to me is that she must have something upstairs.

"She must be intelligent and be a good conversationalist. I love someone I can easily get along with it, and who has a healthy sense of humour," he said.

Orezi also dished about his culinary skills in the chat.

According to him, his pasta cooking ideas is enough to make a lady feel so smitten about him.

“I’m quite a good cook. I particularly love making spaghetti and my spaghetti can make a girl fall in love with me. I’m also quite homely and I know how to make a girl laugh.”

When he is not bragging about his cooking uniqueness or features he admires most in a woman, the singer is a sensational artiste with hits songs like 'Shuperu', 'Double your hustle' and 'Shoki'.

