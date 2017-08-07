Home > Celebrities >

Photo Of The Day :  Omawumi is here to brighten up your Monday

Photo Of The Day Omawumi is here to brighten up your Monday

Singer Omawumi is your angel for this brand new week

  • Published:
play

State Of The Music Which Nigerian project is the best so far of 2017?
Pulse List 5 Biggest Nigerian music stories of 2017
"Banana Island Ghost" Chigul, Ali Nuhu, Ini Dima Okojie, Damilola Attoh attend premiere [photos]
Pulse Music Video Chart Omawumi hits number one with the R&B Jazzy 'I no sure'
Pulse Music Video Chart Seyi Shay's 'Weekend vibes' seizes number one spot this week
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Today's photo of the day features top Nigerian female singer Omawumi.

Omawumi known for her bubbly and vibrant personality is here to lift up you from your Monday blues. The award singer shared a photo of herself today, Monday, August 7, 2017 on Instagram with the caption "New week, New you, New possibilities...Smile baby, be happy..."

Her smile can definitely chase away the stress that is holding you down right now. This picture can flip your dull mood into a good one.

Omawumi her much awaited third album "Timeless"  on Thursday, June 22, 2017.

The album which has production credited to regular collaborator Cobhams Asuquo follows up her debut album "Wonder Woman" (2009) and "Lasso Of Truth" (2015).

Omawumi in 2016 and 2017 released only a handful of single - 'Play na play' featuring Angelique Kidjo and 'Butterflies' respectively.

The new album is to be released under Cabal Entertainment in partnership with JAY-Z's Roc Nation.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayomide O. Tayo

Ayomide O. Tayo is the Entertainment & Gist Editor at Pulse. A creative writer and Pop Culture connoisseur, Ayo has been a Red Devils Fan Since 1997. He's also a music critic and all round nice guy.

Top 3

1 Basketmouth Comedian to run as first multi-state Governorbullet
2 D'banj Pop act speaks on why he kept his marriage a secretbullet
3 Mary Remmy Njoku Actress welcomes 3rd child; see first photobullet

Celebs

Jim Iyke in ripped denim
Jim Iyke Nollywood actor comes for follower who calls him "A grown up fool"
Bimbo Manuel, the vintage actor
Man Crush Monday Bimbo Manuel, a vintage actor who still delivers
Bisola congratulates fellow BBNaija 2017 housemate TTT on third baby
Bisola BBNaija 2017 housemate congratulates TTT on third baby
Small Doctor performing street anthem 'Penalty' at Industry Nite Special with 9ice and the Shuga band
Small Doctor Singer denies reports of beating up tricycle rider