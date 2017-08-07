Today's photo of the day features top Nigerian female singer Omawumi.

Omawumi known for her bubbly and vibrant personality is here to lift up you from your Monday blues. The award singer shared a photo of herself today, Monday, August 7, 2017 on Instagram with the caption "New week, New you, New possibilities...Smile baby, be happy..."

Her smile can definitely chase away the stress that is holding you down right now. This picture can flip your dull mood into a good one.

Omawumi her much awaited third album "Timeless" on Thursday, June 22, 2017.

The album which has production credited to regular collaborator Cobhams Asuquo follows up her debut album "Wonder Woman" (2009) and "Lasso Of Truth" (2015).

Omawumi in 2016 and 2017 released only a handful of single - 'Play na play' featuring Angelique Kidjo and 'Butterflies' respectively.

The new album is to be released under Cabal Entertainment in partnership with JAY-Z's Roc Nation.