Okey Bakassi :  '70% of Nigerian celebrities on drugs' comedian says

Okey Bakassi '70% of Nigerian celebrities on drugs' comedian says

Bakassi also admitted that he also indulged in the act when he was younger.

Okey Bakassi, at Basket mouth's Comedy Central's all-star concert.

Actor, comedian and TV host, Okey Bakassi, has raised concerns over the alarming rate of drug abuse in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

The comedian in a chat with Emma Ugolee on The Gist alongside African China and Sound Sultan said Nigerian celebrities consume and encourage drug use.

play

 

“Conservatively 70% of Nigerian Celebrities are on some sort of substance today. They have gone ballistic. You hear a lot of names- SK, Kush, Loud, etc. the names come everyday and you’re struggling to keep up with the nomenclature of it.

Bakassi also admitted that he also indulged in the act when he was younger, and noted that he entertainers often take drugs to boost creativity.

I did some of it too. Creativity is part of it. It enhances creativity in the short term,” he said.

