O.J Simpson granted parole in Las Vegas robbery case

Disgraced American football star, O.J. Simpson has been granted parole after nine years in prison for a Las Vegas robbery.

The decision was reportedly made by a group of four Nevada commissioners decided today. The former NFL player could be released as early as October 1.

ABC reports that the 70-year-old became emotional after he learnt that he would be released.

Earlier, Simpson gave an account of the case to the parole board, insisting that he had not intended to steal but “wish this would have never happened.”

While speaking with the parole board, Simpson expressed his remorse, saying he's humbled by his incarceration. He said, "I take full responsibility."

Following Simpson's arrest in 2007 during a failed robbery in Las Vegas, he was sentenced to prison.

Simpson had led a group of men into a hotel and casino to steal sports memorabilia at gunpoint.

He, however, argued that the memorabilia and other personal items belonged to him.