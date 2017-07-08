Nigerian celebrities are afraid of the Badoo cult group

Some top Nollywood stars resided in Ikorodu, Lagos, have expressed concern over the safety of their families due to the activities of notorious cult group, Badoo.

This is coming following a notification of an imminent visit to houses in the area which has caused a majority of people to abandon their homes.

For veteran actor, Babatunde Omidina, popularly known as Baba Suwe, all his prayers is centered on ensuring that he never cross paths with the bandits who are responsible for killing a number of people including children.

The widespread slaughtering perpetrated by Badoo has made him and many other people restrict their movement especially at night.

“I was born and bred in Lagos but I have been living in Ikorodu for over ten years. Since I have been here, nothing like this has happened before," Baba Suwe began in interview with Punch News.

"Personally I am very afraid of these boys and my prayer is that I should never encounter them in my life.

"With all that I have heard about their activities, I am scared of them.

"Their activities have hindered my movement because it is no longer advisable to move around at night.

"In fact you would be shocked at the number of vigilante groups you would meet on the way.

"Ikorodu is now hot and a lot of people do not want to come here.

"It is so bad that lots of landlords have vacated their homes for fear of these boys. They ran for their lives.

“What these boys are doing is very terrible and they are embarrassing a lot of people.

"If anyone wants to come to Ikorodu at night, they would meet so many security men who would begin to question them.

"This kind of embarrassment is getting too much but I am sure that God would save us,” he added.

The comic however, is not alone in his fears.

"Casino" actor, Funsho Adeolu, revealed that thoughts of his family's safety is all that bothers him anytime he leaves home for work.

ALSO READ: Cult group force residents to abandon homes in Ikorodu

Adeolu, who has resided in Ikorodu for 12 twelve years called on the government to come to their aid, while also trusting God for protection.

“If I say I am not scared of them I would be lying but I know that God is in control. Anywhere in the world, people face terrors.

"People in the north faced worse situations than this but God kept some people while others had to flee.

"I am praying that God would be in control of everything but to say that I am not afraid, that would be a lie.

"It is just for us to beg the government to beef up security in Ikorodu and do something about these boys. It is not something that they cannot handle because Ikorodu used to be a very peaceful place.

"This is the 21st century and such barbaric acts should be frowned at.

“I have been living in Ikorodu for about 12 years now and since then, I have never encountered anything like this Badoo cult group.

"I would not say that their activities have not affected me because anytime I leave my family to go and work, I always nurse this little fear over their safety but I believe that God is protecting them.

"I have only heard about their activities but I have not seen anything like that and I believe that they cannot come my way because I am covered by the blood of Jesus," the actor also told Punch.

The killings being carried out by the terror group has also met stiff resistance from residents who have retaliated with jungle justice for members of the cult group apprehended.

This unfortunately led to the slaughtering of an upcoming comedian, Chinedu Paul, who was mistaken as a member of the gang.