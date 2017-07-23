There is no big deal with an MC who has a humongous romantic bone and rapper, Naeto C was out to show it in his wedding anniversary message to wife, Nicole.

The MTV Africa Music Awards winner pulled off the classiest note on Instagram that touches on how amazing the marriage to his bae has been.

"Thankful and Blessed to have the support of an Exceptional Woman @thenicolecode by my side, beautiful on the outside but most importantly on the inside, 5yrs feels like a week with you, I would gladly do the time all over again&again ❤️ #happy5thanniversary," the rapper's post reads.

Nicole also responded with a matching heartfelt message on her Instagram which also expressed her appreciation of her husband's qualities.

Naeto C, who is the father of two children, a boy and a girl, is the son of Kema Chikwe, a former Minister of Transport and latter Minister of Aviation.

She served in these positions under President Olusegun Obasanjo who ruled Nigeria for two terms.