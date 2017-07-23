Home > Celebrities >

Naeto C sends romantic wedding anniversary message to wife, Nicole

Naeto C You can't beat rapper's Shakespeare-esque wedding anniversary message to wife, Nicole

Marking his fifth year wedding anniversary, to wife, Nicole, the rapper directed romantic words to her on Instagram

  • Published:
Naeto C play

Naeto C

(Pulse)

Amebo Pulse: Naeto C’s Business Puberty, Boring Samklef, And Sister Cossy Orjiakor
Naeto C Rapper and wife celebrate 4th wedding anniversary
Mr & Mrs Naeto C In Public Display Of Affection (PDA)...On their first post marriage outing
Celebrity Weddings- Naeto C Weds Beautiful Nicole Chukwueke In Lagos
Naeto C "My marriage didn't stop me from doing music"
Naeto C "One of my Northern traditional caps cost N45K," rapper reveals
Naeto C Rapper's wife gushes over him on 4th wedding anniversary
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

There is no big deal with an MC who has a humongous romantic bone and rapper, Naeto C was out to show it in his wedding anniversary message to wife, Nicole.

The MTV Africa Music Awards winner pulled off the classiest note on Instagram that touches on how amazing the marriage to his bae has been.

Naeto C and his wife, Nicole are celebrating their fifth year wedding anniversary. They are blessed with two children. play

Naeto C and his wife, Nicole are celebrating their fifth year wedding anniversary. They are blessed with two children.

(Instagram)

 

"Thankful and Blessed to have the support of an Exceptional Woman @thenicolecode by my side, beautiful on the outside but most importantly on the inside, 5yrs feels like a week with you, I would gladly do the time all over again&again ❤️ #happy5thanniversary," the rapper's post reads.

Nicole also responded with a matching heartfelt message on her Instagram which also expressed her appreciation of her husband's qualities.

Naeto C, who is the father of two children, a boy and a girl, is the son of Kema Chikwe, a former Minister of Transport and latter Minister of Aviation.

Naeto C and family play

Naeto C and family

(Instagram)

 

She served in these positions under President Olusegun Obasanjo who ruled Nigeria for two terms.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. Communication Manager & Social Media Strategist with a keen interest in writing. Ayodele is a huge fan of the Hannibal Lecter fictional character. He is currently at crossroads when it concerns his interests in Hip-Hop & Rock music. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Tonto Dikeh Actress doesn't want Speed Darlington's lovebullet
2 TBoss "I have been through depression" reality star revealsbullet
3 2Face Idibia R&B legend lashes at critics questioning his good intentionbullet

Celebs

Tiwa Savage and son Jamil
Tiwa Savage Pop diva celebrates son, Jamil as he clocks 2
A cheeky picture of Mercy Johnson and her husband, Prince Odi Okojie.
Mercy Johnson “She’s the blood that flows through my vein”, actress' husband gushes
Toke Makinwa is crushing on herself
Toke Makinwa Media personality promises to assist follower with house rent
Maleekberry riding in style
Photo Of The Day Maleek Berry riding in style