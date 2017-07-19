Mr Eazi :  "Happy birthday to my right hand" Temi Otedola celebrates singer

Temi Otedola and Mr Eazi are in love!

Today, July 19, 2017, is the singer's birthday and his new babe, Temi, daughter of billionaire oil tycoon, Femi Otedola, took to Instagram with an adorable photo of the both of them.

ALSO READ: 10 photos of singer on Vacation

"(A social media message just can't do this justice) Happy Birthday to my right hand in all this! Let's just say my look in this photo says it all. Get off that plane quick and let's start the celebration," she wrote alongside the photo.

The pair first sparked dating rumours earlier this year. Considering the number of times they featured on each other's snaps, the dating rumours could only spread but neither of them confirmed or denied the speculations.

However, a month ago, the pair shared snaps from Barcelona, where they visited Barcelona FC for the Camp Nou experience.

The "Leg Over" crooner and the fashionista finally seem ready to go public with their relationship, and boy, are they doing it in style.

Mr Eazi later shared a sweet snap of himself and Temi Otedola attending a wedding together in the United Kingdom.