Monica Ogah :  Singer's father doesn't want her to marry an Igbo man

Monica Ogah Singer's father doesn't want her to marry an Igbo man

The Benue state-born singer took to social media on August 1, 2017, to make this revelation.

MTN Project Fame West Africa 2011 winner Monica Ogah's father doesn't want her to marry from the East.

Asking the question ''what is wrong with Igbo people'' she wrote, ''so my father said, if you bring any Igbo man home for marriage, you are on your own.

I said I am not ready but why that? Someone tell me, anything wrong with Igbo men?"

In August 2013, two years after her appearance on Project Fame, Ogah released her debut studio album, 'Sometime in August', which featured collaborations with singers Wizboyyand Chidinma.

With a genre of music that ranges from R&B, pop, soul to highlife, Ogah in April 2014, released an Igbo language love song titled "Obim bu nke gi" which features Harrysongz.

