Mercy Aigbe's estranged husband wishes daughter a happy birthday

Lanre who has been at war with Mercy Aigbe over domestic violence claims won’t let their feud ruin Michelle’s birthday.

Today is Mercy Aigbe’s daughter, Michelle's, birthday. Michelle is her first child she had with her first husband before marrying Lanre Gentry.

Lanre who has been at war with Mercy Aigbe over domestic violence claims won’t let their feud ruin Michelle’s birthday.

Michelle Gentry turns 16 as Lanre Gentry wishes her a happy birthday

The businessman took to Instagram to send her a special birthday message, making her understand she will remain his daughter forever.

He wrote, "If I should have to wish you a pleasant day, I'm going to start by giving thanks to God for creating a wonderful daughter like you.

I believe today is your perfect day, your special day and a wonderful day as well.

Michelle darling, celebrate with happiness!!! And know that one of my heart desires for you is to have a life full of joy.

You have always made me proud. And no matter how old you are, to me you will always be my little girl. Have a brilliant Birthday my love!!!

Michelle, May the world know your name. May your heart remain beautiful. May your star continue to shine. May your smile continue to be like sunshine. May wisdom roll with you. Enjoy your day my darling daughter."

Michelle still bears Lanre Gentry's last name.

