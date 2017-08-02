Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe’s estranged husband, Lanre Gentry, has hit back at accusations he threatened to kill a man for allegedly sleeping with his wife.

Yoruba movie producer Kenny Adama a.k.a. Lege Miami says Mercy Aigbe's husband is trying to kill him. https://t.co/8ZIHfYbcdo — Pulse Celebs (@PulseCelebs247) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

In an apparent response, Gentry took to Instagram today, August 2, 2017, writing,

“My mission is to focus on my life/family….enjoy every sec of my life so, I really don’t have time for regrets, worries or fear. Life is too big and the time is too short to get caught up in empty drama!!!

So I refuse to entertain negativity despite all life has thrown at me, God has been too good, gracious &merciful to me. Who am I that you’re mindful of me baba God? You are the glory & lifter of my head.

Without you, I would have never made it this far. You’re the God that delivers from shame, stagnancy, deformation of name, poverty & sickness.”

This comes after, Yoruba movie producer Kenny Adams a.k.a. Lege Miami accused Gentry of sending him death threats following claims he slept with his wife.

Pulse reached out to the actor who told us, "I don't have anything with Mercy she is a good friend of mine."

Opening up on when the death threats started, the producer said, "He accused me in person sometime last year that I call and text his wife too much. I have witnesses that were there when he confronted me.

Help me just beg him to leave me alone because I have nothing to do with his wife aside work."

Pulse has reached out to Aigbe and Gentry for reactions and they have not responded.

