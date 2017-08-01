Mercy Aigbe :  Exclusive: "I don't have anything with Mercy" movie producer says

Yoruba movie producer Kenny Adams a.k.a. Lege Miami is accusing Mercy Aigbe's husband of sending him death threats following claims he slept with his wife.

Lege Miami shared a video via Instagram begging Lanre Gentry to please leave him alone.

Pulse reached out to the actor who told us, "I don't have anything with Mercy she is a good friend of mine."

Opening up on when the death threats started, the producer said, "He accused me in person sometime last year that I call and text his wife too much. I have witnesses that were there when he confronted me.

Help me just beg him to leave me alone because I have nothing to do with his wife aside work."

Pulse has reached out to Aigbe and Gentry for more commentary.

The movie star took to Instagram on Thursday, June 29, 2017, with a video talking about domestic violence. Recall that Aigbe arrived the UK last m onth to see a maxillofacial surgeon due to the injuries allegedly inflicted upon her by her now estranged husband, Lanre Gentry.

Meanwhile, Aigbe's name has been in the mouth of almost everyone in Nigeria throughout the year thanks to the ongoing feud with her estranged husband, Lanre Gentry.