Mary Remmy welcomes 3rd child; See first photo

Mary Remmy Njoku and her hubby, Jason have welcomed their 3rd child, a baby girl.

The Nollywood actress and CEO of ROK studios and her husband, CEO of Iroko TV welcomed their daughter on Saturday, August 5.

The excited dad took to his Instagram page to announce her birth as well as reveal her name to be, Nnenna Njoku.

He wrote alongside a photo of the newborn:

"#3 decided to join us. Welcome, Nnenna Njoku. Mrs Njoku is well. We are all super dupa happy. O+K are ecstatic to have a little sister. Njoku Kwenu."

The couple revealed in March this year that they were expecting and are already parents to a son, Jason Obinna Njoku, and daughter, Nwakaego Annabel Njoku.

Remmy, who is also the CEO of Rok Studios got married to her husband on August 18, 2012 at an occasion held in Festac, Lagos.

Big congrats to them.