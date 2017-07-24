Home > Celebrities >

#ManCrushMonday :  Ali Nuhu, King of Kannywood

Ali has appeared in hundreds of Hausa movies and several English language films and earned numerous accolades.

Today's man crush is versatile Kannywood star Ali Nuhu.

The Nigerian actor, producer, director and television personality, has been referred to as the "King of Kannywood", "Sarki Ali" or "King Ali".

play

 

Born on the 15th of March, 1974 in Maiduguri, Ali has appeared in hundreds of Hausa movies and several English language films and earned numerous accolades.

Nuhu has a significant following in Africa and the Nigerian diaspora worldwide. In terms of audience size and income, he has been described as one of the most successful film stars in the Africa.

Ali Nuhu at Leicester City. play

Ali Nuhu at Leicester City.

(Pulse)

 

As of 2008, Nuhu is co-chairman of the motion picture production company FKD productions and its subsidiaries. He regularly features in listings of the most influential people in Hausa culture.

