Kim Kardashian and Kanye West expecting baby number 3

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Couple expecting baby number 3

The reality star and her rapper husband are welcoming their third child through a surrogate.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West play

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

(E!)

Kim Kardashian and her rapper husband, Kanye West are expecting their third child with the help of a surrogate.

The reality star who has been vocal about her desire for a big family in June said she and her husband began looking for a surrogate.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian (right) pictured at a Paris fashion show on September 29, 2016 play

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian (right) pictured at a Paris fashion show on September 29, 2016

(AFP/File)

 

US Weekly is reporting that their surrogate is three months along, which means they’ll likely welcome baby three in January 2018.

Two pregnancies plagued by placenta accreta, a potentially life-threatening condition, have forced the couple to consider alternative options, rather than enduring another high-risk situation.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West play

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

(usweekly)

 

They have agreed to pay $45,000 in 10 monthly instalments of $4,500, according to a TMZ report. In the case of multiples, Kardashian and West will fork over $5,000 per additional child. This is all in addition to the whopping $68,850 deposit given to the agency.

