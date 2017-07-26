Kim Kardashian and Kanye West expecting baby number 3

Kim Kardashian and her rapper husband, Kanye West are expecting their third child with the help of a surrogate.

The reality star who has been vocal about her desire for a big family in June said she and her husband began looking for a surrogate.

US Weekly is reporting that their surrogate is three months along, which means they’ll likely welcome baby three in January 2018.

Two pregnancies plagued by placenta accreta, a potentially life-threatening condition, have forced the couple to consider alternative options, rather than enduring another high-risk situation.

They have agreed to pay $45,000 in 10 monthly instalments of $4,500, according to a TMZ report. In the case of multiples, Kardashian and West will fork over $5,000 per additional child. This is all in addition to the whopping $68,850 deposit given to the agency.