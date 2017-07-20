Home > Celebrities >

Kevin Hart :  Actor denies allegation he cheated on pregnant wife

Kevin Hart Actor denies allegation he cheated on pregnant wife

The comedian found himself at the centre of a cheating scandal on Wednesday, July 19, 2017.

(Kevin Winter/Getty)

Kevin Hart is having none of those cheating scandals this year.

Hart who is expecting his first child with wife Eniko Parrish doesn't want an extramarital affair threatening his marriage.

Kevin Hart and Eniko are married. Height doesn't really mean much play

Kevin Hart and Eniko are married. Height doesn't really mean much

(US Magazine)

 

The comedian found himself at the centre of a cheating scandal on Wednesday, July 19, 2017, when photos of him and a mystery woman sitting together in the backseat of a car surfaced online.

Kevin responded to the rumours via Instagram same day by posting a photo of himself laughing writing, "At the end of the day, you just gotta laugh at the BS." He added in the caption, "#LiveLoveLaugh ..... [Shaking my damn head.]"

play Kevin Hart shares this post disputing cheating rumours (Instagram)

 

Eniko has yet to comment on the allegations but did pose for an Instagram selfie shared the same day. The 32-year-old described herself as feeling "GREAT" in the photo that showcased her growing baby bump.

The couple, who tied the knot back in August last year,  announced a baby boy was on the way on Mother's Day. Hart already has two children, Hendrix and Heaven Hart, from a previous relationship.

