"What! Musical comedy?!" Was what was running through my mind when I got an invite to "The Oxymoron of Kenny Blaq".

To be sincere, I wasn't expecting anything out of this world. First, it's a musical comedy, who cares about that? And I was thinking "how could one person pull that off?"

Preparing to be disappointed, I wore my shimmery little black dress paired with black stilettos (I was determined to slay) and pulled up at Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos.

But boy Oh Boy! The crowd was wild yo! A combination of old school and the millennials. At that moment I knew I was in for a terrific night or lit as we like to call it.

Stepping into the convention centre at 9pm, the event had started in full swing with up and coming artists doing their thing. Internet sensation Josh Too Funny and Emma Oh My God took to the stage and the crowd went wild (if you do not know them then you live under a rock!).

Big Brother Winner Efe tried to give us his all with a performance I find pretty lousy and boring, but hey he did his best... it just wasn't good enough for me.

TV host IK Osakioduwa and rapper Miss Kiss, our hosts for the night, delivered a beautiful performance of Lionel Richie's 'Hello' and I fell in love with myself all over again (call me a narcissist if you like).

In what would forever be ingrained in our memories, Kenny Blaq (star boy himself) took to stage with so much vigour, passion and an astonishing voice, he took our breaths away with his performances while also preaching against domestic violence (great way to make people fall in love with you champ). It was off the hook guys!

Then Adekunle Gold, looking like the reincarnated King of Lagos, surprised us with an amazing voice backed by the live band. The 'Sade' singer gave an impressive performance of all his hit songs.

Plot Twist

The purpose of the comedy show was for a surprise engagement. While we were busy getting the feel of Kenny Blaq on stage with a lady, somewhere in the lobby violence erupted.

Lo and behold a young man was accused of stealing a phone. He was manhandled and brought on stage where he immediately brought out a ring to propose to his fiancee. Talk about stealing the spot light.

He couldn't steal the show for long though as Sound Sultan, African China and Baba Frayo took us back in time with their classic hit songs.

Meanwhile, notable celebrities like Ali Baba, Julius Agwu, Former First Lady of Lagos state, Abimbola Fashola, Lolo1, Seyi Law and other comedians.

Still, on the blend of old and new, rising comedians D-One, Damola and others brought us back. Then 'Living things' singer 9ice climbed that stage and I flew off my seat. Don't blame me, I also love a bit of them 'wire wire' songs.

Koker took to stage, did his thing, but it was really hard to pick the tempo 9ice had left.

Before I bore you with my happy tales, I'm just going to say, I had a fantastic night, made new friends, laughed like crazy, partied hard and above all I fell in love with Kenny Blaq.

AY has some stiff competition ahead of him.