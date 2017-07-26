Home > Celebrities >

Justin Bieber denies claims he is starting a church

Justin Bieber Singer denies claims he is starting a church

This comes after claims Bieber decided to cancel his tour to 'reconnect with his faith' and possibly start his own church.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Justin Bieber play

Justin Bieber

(Getty Images Entertainment)

Justin Bieber Superstar abruptly ends tour
Justin Bieber Pop star cancels remaining "Purpose" tour dates
Tech Justin Bieber just canceled the rest of his world tour
Lifestyle Justin Bieber has been barred from performing in China
Justin Bieber Singer's 'bad behaviour' bars him from performing in China
'Despacito' Everything you need to know about this song which is dominating Nigerian airwaves
Tech 'Despacito' is now the most streamed song of all time
Ariana Grande Music stars unite in Manchester as fans face down fears
Dammy Krane Meet pop singer's alleged accomplice [Photos]
Lifestyle Bieber, Coldplay, and Perry: Watch the emotional performances from Ariana Grande's star-studded Manchester benefit concert
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Justin Bieber has denied claims he's starting a church soon.

The music star was questioned by gossip site, TMZ on Tuesday, July 25, 2017, if he cancelled the concerts due to 'religious reasons'.

Justin Bieber. play

Justin Bieber.

(Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

 

The 23-year-old Canadian singer simply said, "No, you already know the reason."

This comes after Australia's Channel Nine entertainment guru Richard Wilkins claimed that the real reason Bieber decided to cancel his tour was that he wanted to 'reconnect with his faith' and possibly start his own church.

Justin Bieber owning the stage play

Justin Bieber owning the stage

(Getty Images)

 

On Monday, July 24, 2017, Bieber announced he would not be finishing the remainder of his scheduled stadium shows in a statement on his website.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances, Justin Bieber will cancel the remainder of the Purpose World Tour concerts. Justin loves his fans and hates to disappoint them.

He thanks his fans for the incredible experience of the Purpose World Tour over last 18 months. He is grateful and honoured to have shared that experience with his cast and crew for over 150 successful shows across 6 continents during this run.

However, after careful consideration, he has decided he will not be performing any further dates. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase," his management wrote.

Luis Fonsi. play

Luis Fonsi.

(Kevin Winter/Getty)

 

Over the past few months, he has become very close with Hillsong pastor Carl Lentz. And in his Instagram bio, Justin shares a link to a sermon by Miami pastor Rich Wilkerson Jr.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer with a weakness for chocolate chip cookies, cuddles and Ice-cream. Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Usher Singer slammed with $20m lawsuit over Herpes infectionbullet
2 Banky W, Adesua Etomi Celebrity couple visit singer's family in Washingtonbullet
3 Blackface Singer hopes 2Face would be arrested for song theftbullet

Celebs

Aremu Afolayan
Aremu Afolayan Actor curses Diezani over alleged theft
Niniola
#WomanCrushWednesday Niniola, sweet and sensual
Yvonne Orji is a hottie
Pulse List 10 hottest photos of Nigerian-American actress Yvonne Orji
Media girls, Lala Akindoju, Sisi Yemmie, Lamide, Teju Ajani and Arit Okpo strike a sisterhood pose!
Photo Of The Day Sisterhood! Lala Akindoju, Sisi Yemmie, Lamide, others strike a pose together