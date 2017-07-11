Joke Silva :  Actress' birthday message to Olu Jacobs is so beautiful

Veteran Nollywood actor, Olu Jacobs is a year older today, July 11, 2017.

In celebration of his day, his dear wife, Joke Silva took to Instagram sharing a lovely photo with the words,

"Happy Birthday gorgeous....75 is not beans !!!Thank you for all you do for me and the kids...the sacrifices. With you, we are always first. Thank you for all you have done for the industry...theatre ...film...television. Here is to many more years of impact. Happy Birthday."

The Nollywood couple were recently honoured with the AMAA Lifetime Achievement Award on Saturday, June 11, 2016.

He told the NetNg two years ago that their over 30 year old marriage is a success due to communication.

According to him, "There are other forces outside that you need to take cognizance of but when you do, you have to make sure that they don’t take control over your life. You are now thinking for two. No decision you take should be for yourself alone. It’s for two and it must remain for two. You have to always remember that.

If my wife goes out, and she finds out that she would not be able to make it back at the time she initially thought she would, she picks up the phone and calls me to tell me. Fine! You are thinking for two, she knows where I am, I know where she is. We still do this till tomorrow.

Communicating like that helps a lot, once we are talking, you have an idea of where I am and I have an idea of where you are. I am not saying that it should be every minute calls. Sometimes just being together in a room not necessarily saying anything is also important."

Olu Jacobs and Joke met at the National Theatre during a meeting. According to him, from that moment he immediately knew she was the one for him.