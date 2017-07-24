John Njamah :  Filmmaker, wife welcome first child

Nollywood filmmaker John Njamah and his wife Angwi Tangi Njamah have welcomed their little one.

The duo who celebrated their first wedding anniversary on Friday, July 21, 2017, just revealed that they also welcomed their daughter on the same day.

The photographer took to his Instagram page to share his good news with fans and followers, writing, "It’s a double joy and all glory to the lord almighty… as my wife and I welcome our baby girl Ziorah on the same day of our wedding anniversary. #thankful#bestanniversarygiftever #grateful #family."

John and Tangi tied the knot in a civil and traditional wedding held yesterday, July 24, 2016 in Bamenda, Cameroon.