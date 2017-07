In a country full of oblivious people, Nollywood actress and Medical student Jemima Osunde is a kind hearted soul.

The promising star shared her experience of an accident involving three cars where one of them collided with two others on the other side of the road.

I watched the most terrible thing happen today. An accident on Eko bridge 💔 https://t.co/Mk06mzxa38 — Jemima ^.^ (@jemima_osunde) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

The accident happened on Eko Bridge, Lagos on Sunday, July 9, 2017. "I watched the most terrible thing happen today. An accident on Eko Bridge," she tweeted.