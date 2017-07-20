Janet Jackson :  Check out this close up photo of singer's son

Janet Jackson was spotted with baby Eissa, and boy is he super adorable?

The music star was out on a stroll carrying her son in her arms.

This comes months after news of the 50-year-old's split from her Billionaire husband, Wissam Al Mana.

She claims to have felt hidden by her marriage and that she was miserable. We guess this is the freedom she has been searching for.

However, Al Mana isn't giving up yet as he shared an emotional message to his estranged wife on his website. Meanwhile, Janet also opened up about her split from millionaire husband, Wissam Al Mana.

The music star shared a YouTube video to her fans addressing her split.

"Hey, you guys, it's me, Jan — just in case you don't recognise me, 'cause I have put on quite a few since I had the baby," she began, smiling. "But I thank God, I thank God for him, you guys. He is so healthy, so beautiful, so sweet, so loving, such a happy baby."

She went on to address her recent split from her husband, Wissam Al Mana, adding, "This message was supposed to be about something else, but I'll get to that in a minute. I just want to keep it real with you guys for a second.

Yes, I separated from my husband. We are in court and the rest is in God's hands."

Jackson gave birth to her first child with Al Mana and three months after that, she and the Qatari business magnate split.