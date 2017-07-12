Home > Celebrities >

Idris Elba :  Movie star says he's not getting married again

Idris Elba Movie star says he's not getting married again

The 44-year-old actor said that he feels marriage isn’t his “life’s calling” in an interview with Essence.

  • Published:
Idris Elba for Esquire play

Idris Elba for Esquire

(Esquire)

Photo Of The Day Chika Ike wants you to see her makeup-free face
Celebrity Birthday Rita Dominic is a year older today
JAY-Z Rapper begged Beyonce not to leave him
Pulse List 8 Nigerian celebrities blessed with twins
Pulse List 5 biggest Nigerian celebrities of the year so far
Mercy Aigbe Actress' estranged husband wishes daughter a happy birthday
Tekno Music star confirms relationship with Lola Rae
Joke Silva Actress' birthday message to Olu Jacobs is so beautiful
Psquare 5 years after, music stars remember late mum
#WomanCrushWednesday 10 snazzy photos of Ini Dima-Okojie
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

After two failed marriages Hollywood star Idris Elba is not walking down the aisle anymore.

The 44-year-old actor said that he feels marriage isn’t his “life’s calling” in an interview with Essence.

play Idris Elba (Instagram)

ALSO READ: Idris Elba does stylish boyish looks for Esquire cover feature

Am I ever gonna get remarried? I don’t think so,” he said, “Yeah, I don’t think so. Marriage is an institution of sorts. And I’ve done it. It’s not for everybody.

play Idris Elba (Instagram)

 

Elba, a father-of-two, was previously married to Hanne “Kim” Norgaard from 1999 to 2003 (they share daughter Isan, 16) and Sonya Nicole Hamlin for less than a year in 2006.

Meanwhile, Idris Elba stripped for Essence Magazine. The actor who recently showed off his boyish looks for Esquire Magazine poses shirtless for Essence Magazine cover feature.

Idris Elba play

Idris Elba strips for Essence Magazine

(Instagram/AdeSamuels)

 

Styled by foremost celebrity stylist Ade Samuels, Idris Elba chose a black on black look with his shirt button undone with flattering pants with banded waist that fits perfect sporting dainty wrist bands.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer with a weakness for chocolate chip cookies, cuddles and Ice-cream. Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Paul Okoye Pop singer welcomes twinsbullet
2 Pulse List 5 biggest Nigerian celebrities of the year so farbullet
3 Tekno Music star confirms relationship with Lola Raebullet

Celebs

Psquare
Psquare 5 years after, music stars remember late mum
Ini Dima-Okojie is the queen of slay!
#WomanCrushWednesday 10 snazzy photos of Ini Dima-Okojie
Chika Ike shares make-up free selfie
Photo Of The Day Chika Ike wants you to see her makeup-free face
Rita Dominic
Celebrity Birthday Rita Dominic is a year older today