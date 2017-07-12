Idris Elba :  Movie star says he's not getting married again

The 44-year-old actor said that he feels marriage isn’t his “life’s calling” in an interview with Essence.
“Am I ever gonna get remarried? I don’t think so,” he said, “Yeah, I don’t think so. Marriage is an institution of sorts. And I’ve done it. It’s not for everybody.”
Elba, a father-of-two, was previously married to Hanne “Kim” Norgaard from 1999 to 2003 (they share daughter Isan, 16) and Sonya Nicole Hamlin for less than a year in 2006.
Meanwhile, Idris Elba stripped for Essence Magazine. The actor who recently showed off his boyish looks for Esquire Magazine poses shirtless for Essence Magazine cover feature.
Styled by foremost celebrity stylist Ade Samuels, Idris Elba chose a black on black look with his shirt button undone with flattering pants with banded waist that fits perfect sporting dainty wrist bands.