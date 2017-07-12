Idris Elba :  Movie star says he's not getting married again

After two failed marriages Hollywood star Idris Elba is not walking down the aisle anymore.

The 44-year-old actor said that he feels marriage isn’t his “life’s calling” in an interview with Essence.

“Am I ever gonna get remarried? I don’t think so,” he said, “Yeah, I don’t think so. Marriage is an institution of sorts. And I’ve done it. It’s not for everybody.”

Elba, a father-of-two, was previously married to Hanne “Kim” Norgaard from 1999 to 2003 (they share daughter Isan, 16) and Sonya Nicole Hamlin for less than a year in 2006.

Meanwhile, Idris Elba stripped for Essence Magazine. The actor who recently showed off his boyish looks for Esquire Magazine poses shirtless for Essence Magazine cover feature.