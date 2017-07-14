Home > Celebrities >

Ibinabo Fiberesima :  Actress' son graduates from the University of Southampton

Ibinabo Fiberesima Actress' son graduates from the University of Southampton

The actress took to Facebook on Thursday, July 13, 2017, to share the news with fans.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Ibinabo Fiberesima play

Ibinabo Fiberesima

Ibinabo Fiberesima Actress' 2 year old marriage is over
Celebrity Birthdays Ibinabo Fiberesima, Oyinkansade are a year older today
Ibinabo Fiberesima Actress expends N1m on scholarships on 44th birthday
Pulse List 2016 10 epic celebrity fights of the year
Ibinabo Fiberesima Actress is back with a bang! [PHOTOS]
Pulse List 2016 7 controversial celebrities of 2016
Pulse Movie Review "76" is a well-made, engrossing historical drama
Ibinabo Fiberesima Ex AGN president visits orphanage in Gombe
Pulse List Nigerian celebrities involved in legal disputes
Pulse List 8 actresses who've had a second chance finding love
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Nollywood actress Ibinabo Fiberesima is elated with news of her son's graduation.

The actress took to Facebook on Thursday, July 13, 2017, to share the news with fans.

play Ibinabo Fiberesima's son graduates from the University of Southampton (Instagram)

Meanwhile, the former Actors Guild of Nigeria president is on the single's market again.

The actress and her former partner parted ways early last year but kept it off social media. Ibinabo herself while celebrating her new age made the revelation.

In a message shared on Facebook to thank her fans for standing by her all through the years, Ibinabo talked about the pain of a "dissolution of a bond" she had "hoped to keep with a life time partner and the re-emergence of singleness".

Ibinabo married Uche, a single father of two, in December 2014. The former AGN chairperson has three children for three different fathers, although she wasn’t married to any of the three men.

She was also in a cozy relationship with Fred Amata and they both had a child together.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer with a weakness for chocolate chip cookies, cuddles and Ice-cream. Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Tekno Music star confirms relationship with Lola Raebullet
2 Pulse List 5 biggest Nigerian celebrities of the year so farbullet
3 Taraji P. Henson Actress' clap back to bodyshamer is savage!bullet

Celebs

DMX
DMX Rapper caught evading $1.7m taxes, faces 44 years in prison
Beyonce unveils her newborn twins
Beyonce Singer unveils her adorable twins
Korede Bello back then
#ThrowbackThursday Back when Korede Bello was a baby boy
Osas is a bronzed goddess in this photo
Photo Of The Day Osas Ighodaro-Ajibade is an ebony goddess in this photo