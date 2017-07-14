Ibinabo Fiberesima :  Actress' son graduates from the University of Southampton

Nollywood actress Ibinabo Fiberesima is elated with news of her son's graduation.

The actress took to Facebook on Thursday, July 13, 2017, to share the news with fans.

Meanwhile, the former Actors Guild of Nigeria president is on the single's market again .

The actress and her former partner parted ways early last year but kept it off social media. Ibinabo herself while celebrating her new age made the revelation.

In a message shared on Facebook to thank her fans for standing by her all through the years, Ibinabo talked about the pain of a "dissolution of a bond" she had "hoped to keep with a life time partner and the re-emergence of singleness".

Ibinabo married Uche, a single father of two, in December 2014. The former AGN chairperson has three children for three different fathers, although she wasn’t married to any of the three men.

She was also in a cozy relationship with Fred Amata and they both had a child together.