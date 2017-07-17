Hilda Dokubo loses phone at AMAAs

Home > Celebrities >

Hilda Dokubo just revealed that she lost her phone at the AMAA over the weekend but Pulse.ng was there to save the day!

Hilda Dokubo may have lost her phone at the recently held AMAA but she will not let that dampen her spirits.

The veteran actress revealed that her phone was stolen at the 13th Africa Movie Academy Awards which took place on Saturday, July 15, at the Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Known for her radiant smile, the actress shared a beautiful photo of herself from the event, spotting the very same smile, and wrote:

"Some fool imagined that IT had the capacity to make me unhappy by stealing my phone at the Amaa awards but pulse @pulse said No! Beautiful picture guys. Thank you."

Dokubo looked stunning in a black number, well captured  by Pulse Nigeria who was at the event and obviously had a splendid night at the Awards if her Instagram post is anything to go by.

