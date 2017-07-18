Nollywood actress, Tonto Dike's son, King, is 17 months old and the proud mum shared their special moment with fans.

Celebrating his new age on Monday, July 17, 2017, she shared an adorable video of her and King in the hallway playing and goofing around.

ALSO READ: Actress' estranged husband sends her birthday shout out

Have you seen this adorable video of Tonto Dikeh and her son? https://t.co/IaWDMjAFbN — Pulse Celebs (@PulseCelebs247) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

"Glory hallelujah my juicy man is 17months old today. I have been blessed with this angel on earth, lord you are worthy..

Today I give thanks for his life, for the light he has brought to our lives, for the joy and grace he has brought into my family..

King, i speak unmerited favor, divine grace nd health forth into your life, where others fail you shall succeed,where others say there is a casting down you will have a lifting,no door shall be closed to you..I cover you and everything that has your name on it with the blood of Jesus..

ALSO READ: 8 true facts about Tonto Dikeh's failed marriage

No weapon formed against you will prosper and every tongue that curses you shall be cursed, your name shall be great, you shall rule just like your name states...

God is jealously protecting you and everything that concerns you in Jesus, amen?? grow in God?s love, grace, word and light my world. mummy loves you so much #papi #kingy #juicyman #17months #old man in a tiny body."

Meanwhile, the movie star who recently announced herself as a born again Christian, says she’s working on taking off all the tattoos on her body.

Tonto Dikeh’s bride price was recently returned to her ex-husband, Oladunni Churchill. In a video posted on Instagram, Tonto was seen dancing and rejoicing following the news that her traditional marriage has been annulled.