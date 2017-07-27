Home > Celebrities >

Halima Abubakar :  Actress thanks Chika Ike for supporting her fibroid relapse expenses

Halima Abubakar Actress thanks Chika Ike for supporting her fibroid relapse expenses

The actress, positive about her current health status, is thanking Chika Ike for the monetary support.

Halima Abubakar suffered a fibroid relapse

Halima Abubakar suffered a fibroid relapse

(instagram)

Nollywood actress Halima Abubakar is currently undergoing medical treatment after a relaps from her Fibroid operation early this year.

Despite all this, the actress is still positive about her current health status.

Chika Ike

Chika Ike

(TY Bello)

And she's thanking Chika Ike for the monetary support. She took to Instagram on Wednesday, July 26, 2017, to share the news.

"Chika called several times to pray for me and she did today too(bless her)she gave me money and insisted it was a token(I was touched)Chika you totally surprised me and am grateful ,darlings pls thank @chikaike for me you rock love you all and thank you for the support.Good night," she wrote.

This comes after the movie star begged fans not to raise money for her. In a post shared via Instagram on July 19, 2017, Abubakar pleaded with fans and followers not to donate money on her behalf to anyone.

Halima Abubakar

Halima Abubakar

(Instagram)

Halima Abubakar is a Nigerian actress and producer. She began acting in 2001 when she played a minor role in "Rejected" however, her first lead role was in "Gangster Paradise".

Abubakar is also the CEO of a Modehouse Entertainment, a music label and entertainment management company.

She has starred in movies like, "Slip of Fate", "Tears of a Child", "Secret Shadows" and others.

