Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi : 6 summer photos of media personality on vacation

The actress who celebrated her birthday few days ago has been sharing photos enough to make you envious.

Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi is enjoying some time in the sun

Media personality Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi is living the life on an island.

The actress who celebrated her birthday few days ago has been sharing photos enough to make you envious. Treating herself to a well deserved holiday Olagbegi is getting that tan.

play Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi showing off her summer bod on vacation (Instagram)

Gbemi strutted into our consciousness when she snagged a co-presenter gig with the hottest OAP Dan Foster at COOL FM during his daily morning show.

play Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi on vacation (Instagram)

She quickly grew and became the presenter of the popular radio show 'Radio Graffiti'. In 2009 she moved to the newly established BEAT FM and helped establish BEAT FM as the voice of urban music and pop culture in Nigeria.

play Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi on vacation (Instagram)

Gbemi is one of the most popular and easily recognizable OAPs in the industry. In 2012 she was named the Head of Programmes at Naija FM and owns a line of shoes called 'Gbemi Soke'.

play Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi is an island girl (Instagram)

This year saw Gbemi branch into the world of acting. She was one of the main actresses in the web series 'Our Best Friend's Wedding'.

play Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi on vacation (Instagram)

The series is a romantic dramedy about a young man who, when his thirtieth birthday approaches, panics at still being unmarried, buys a ring on a whim, recruits his two girlfriends to help, draws a list of potential candidates and sets off a series of events that leads to a wedding.

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer with a weakness for chocolate chip cookies, cuddles and Ice-cream. Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

