Gbemi Olateru :  6 summer photos of media personality on vacation

Media personality Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi is living the life on an unknown Island.

The actress who celebrated her birthday few days ago has been sharing photos enough to make you envious.

Treating herself to a well deserved holiday Olagbegi is getting that tan!

Gbemi strutted into our consciousness when she snagged a co-presenter gig with the hottest OAP Dan Foster at COOL FM during his daily morning show.

She quickly grew and became the presenter of the popular radio show 'Radio Graffiti'. In 2009 she moved to the newly established BEAT FM and helped establish BEAT FM as the voice of urban music and pop culture in Nigeria.

Gbemi is one of the most popular and easily recognizable OAPs in the industry. In 2012 she was named the Head of Programmes at Naija FM and owns a line of shoes called 'Gbemi Soke'.

