Flavour :  Anna Banner celebrates daughter's birthday with beautiful photos

Flavour Anna Banner celebrates daughter's birthday with beautiful photos

Flavour also shared a sweet video of little Sofia dancing to his song 'Chimamanda'.

Anna Ebiere shares adorable photos of Sofia Chimamanda Okoli as she turns two

Anna Ebiere shares adorable photos of Sofia Chimamanda Okoli as she turns two

(Instagram/Anna Ebiere)

Flavour and former beauty queen Anna Ebiere's daughter, Sofia Chimamanda Okoli, is two.

The model shared some adorable photos of her little girl in celebration of her day. "My heartbeat Happy birthday to My Princess," she wrote alongside a cute photo.

play Anna Ebiere shares adorable photos of Sofia Chimamanda Okoli as she turns two (Instagram/Anna Ebiere)

ALSO READ: Singer bonds with his little girls [Photos]

Flavour also shared this sweet video of Sofia dancing to his song 'Chimamanda'.

Meanwhile, Anna Banner has revealed she is no longer with the singer. Anna in an interview with blogger, Stella Dimokorkus, reveals she and Flavour are no longer an item.

Speaking about the breakup she said, "We are no longer together. I made this decision recently. I spoke to myself and decided it was time to move on and focus on my future and career."

She revealed, the 'Golibe' crooner is also cool with it.

