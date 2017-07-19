Fitness trainer's love child turned two today

Toke Makinwa's ex-husband, Maje Ayida's second son, Micah, turned a year older today, and definitely cuter.

The fitness trainer's second baby mama, Anita Solomon took to her Instagram page to celebrate her sweet little boy today, Wednesday, July 19.

She shared lovely photos of herself with Micah, rocking matching shirts, and another photo of the little boy.

She captioned one of the photos,

"Happy 2nd Birthday Micah Feels like yesterday you came and changed my ?? Can't believe it's 2years already.

"As you grow into a loving, gentle, brave, strong man; may God order your steps and may His spirit be with you all the way.

"You will love and serve God all through your life and you will be a blessing to many generations."

Micah's birth certainly passes for controversial and has brought a lot of happiness and sadness, depending on who you ask but Anita will not be letting any of that affect his upbringing.

Recall that the OAP's marriage to Ayida fell apart in 2015 , after she discovered that Solomon was carrying his baby.

All parties involved have since moved on, as they try to forge new paths for themselves.

Happy birthday to him!