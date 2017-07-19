Home > Celebrities >

Fitness trainer's love child turned two today

Maje Ayida Fitness trainer's love child turned two today

Anita Solomon shared lovely photos of herself with Micah, rocking matching shirts, and another photo of the little boy.

  • Published:
Anita Solomon celebrates son, Micah as he turns two play

Anita Solomon celebrates son, Micah as he turns two

(instagram)

Maje Ayida Baby mama blasts fitness trainer for never seeing his son
Toke Makinwa Adorable photos of Maje Ayida's love child
Toke Makinwa Baby mama of OAP's estranged husband shares photos of son
Toke Makinwa Baby mama of OAP's husband shares throwback photo with child
Pulse Opinion A new dimension to the Toke Makinwa-Maje Ayida story
Toke Makinwa Baby mama of OAP's husband says she is a single mom [PHOTOS]
Toke Makinwa What’s the big deal about OAP’s latest sexy photo?
Pulse Opinion Maje Ayida’s baby mama's post is so wrong
Toke Makinwa OAP's estranged husband's baby mama shares photo of son
Toke Makinwa “No is No”, media celebrity speaks up against rape
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Toke Makinwa's ex-husband, Maje Ayida's second son, Micah, turned a year older today, and definitely cuter.

The fitness trainer's second baby mama, Anita Solomon took to her Instagram page to celebrate her sweet little boy today, Wednesday, July 19.

ALSO READ: Adorable photos of Maje Ayida's love child

She shared lovely photos of herself with Micah, rocking matching shirts, and another photo of the little boy.

Anita Solomon and Maje Ayida's son, Micah, turns two play

Anita Solomon and Maje Ayida's son, Micah, turns two

(instagram)

 

She captioned one of the photos,

"Happy 2nd Birthday Micah Feels like yesterday you came and changed my ?? Can't believe it's 2years already.

"As you grow into a loving, gentle, brave, strong man; may God order your steps and may His spirit be with you all the way.

"You will love and serve God all through your life and you will be a blessing to many generations."

Anita Solomon and Maje Ayida's son, Micah, turns two play

Anita Solomon and Maje Ayida's son, Micah, turns two

(instagram)

 

Micah's birth certainly passes for controversial and has brought a lot of happiness and sadness, depending on who you ask but Anita will not be letting any of that affect his upbringing.

ALSO READ: OAP's estranged husband's baby mama shares photo of son

Recall that the OAP's marriage to Ayida fell apart in 2015, after she discovered that Solomon was carrying his baby.

All parties involved have since moved on, as they try to forge new paths for themselves.

Happy birthday to him!

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 Wizkid, Justin Skye Timeline of couple's rumoured relationshipbullet
2 Okey Bakassi '70% of Nigerian celebrities on drugs' comedian saysbullet
3 R. Kelly Singer accused of brainwashing young women into his "cult"bullet

Celebs

Timi Dakolo and wife, Busola
Timi Dakolo Singer, wife goof around in traffic
2face visits troops of the 3 battalions Eagle squad of the Nigerian army
2face Music star visits soldiers, IDP's in Maiduguri
Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola at a wedding in the United Kingdom
Mr Eazi "Happy birthday to my right hand" Temi Otedola celebrates singer
Toke Makinwa is crushing on herself
Toke Makinwa Media personality will cut any woman trying to share her man