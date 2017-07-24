Home > Celebrities >

Dolapo Oni Sijuwade :  All the details from media personality's baby shower

Dolapo Oni Sijuwade All the details from media personality's baby shower

The Vlogger and actress had a baby shower planned by her sister, Shola Asante, in London over the weekend.

Dolapo Oni was thrown a baby shower in London

Dolapo Oni was thrown a baby shower in London

(Instagram)

Media personality, Dolapo Oni Sijuwade is almost ready to drop her baby.

The Vlogger and actress had a baby shower planned by her sister, Shola Asante, in London over the weekend.

Dolapo Oni was thrown a baby shower in London (Instagram)

She wrote on Instagram,

"Big big big thank youuuuu to my Big Sister @shola.asante for my Surprise Baby Shower! You're the best and thank you to all my London peeps for helping organise this and trying not to spill the beans. Love you all."

Dolapo Oni was thrown a baby shower in London

Dolapo Oni was thrown a baby shower in London

(Instagram)

Oni also had a baby shower back in May in Nigeria thrown by friends.

Photos from Dolapo-Oni's baby shower

Photos from Dolapo-Oni's baby shower

(Instagram)

 

The media personality who is expecting her first child with husband, Prince Adegbite Sijuade was dressed in a glamorous black gown in the company of friends.

She announced she was pregnant on Sunday, March 26, 2017 via an Instagram post.

Oni wrote tagging her husband Prince Sijuade with a simple caption, "God has blessed us @thegbi #AwesomeGod," accompanied by an image with a baby feet.

The parents to be got hitched in October 2015 at a glamorous event held in London.

