DMX :  Rapper caught evading $1.7m taxes, faces 44 years in prison

American rapper DMX is currently in trouble with the United States government.

The rapper was arrested and charged with evading $1.7m in taxes and he has already surrendered to law enforcement.

TMZ reports the rapper has been concealing his income for several yeas and now owes the IRA some $1.4 million in unpaid taxes.

They say he has been avoiding using personal bank accounts, had used surrogates, including his business managers, and lived on cash.

The rapper was also paid $125,000 for appearing on a TV show "Couples Therapy", but when the cheque came in and saw that tax was withheld, he demanded a new cheque with the full amount, and got it.

The documents also listed his 2011 and 2012 income which he hid, which were $353k and $542k, respectively. In 2013, when he reported income, he noted $10k, when in fact he earned $250k that year.

TMZ claims DMX turned himself in on July 13, 2017, and may be indicted soon. If he is convicted of all 14 counts, he may be slammed with a 44 years prison sentence.

In February 2016, DMX collapsed and had to be rushed to the hospital . The rapper's management reportedly revealed that he had suffered an asthma attack but gossip blog, TMZ, reports that the rapper was in far worse a condition than they let on. DMX had reportedly been found without breath or pulse, which are signs that point to a drug overdose.

DMX who was once the guy that gave Jay Z a run for his money is now a human warning sign about the evil of drugs. There is perhaps no other Hip-Hop figure as big as DMX who has been brought down by hard drugs.