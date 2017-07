24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

DJ Cuppy spent some time chilling with the Creme De La Creme of the Hollywood society while attending a special private movie screening.

The celebrity Dj attended a special screening of “Girls Trip”, a Hollywood movie starring Jada Pinkett-Smith, Queen Latifah, Regina Hall and Tiffany Haddish, amongst other Hollywood stars.

The screening took place on Tuesday, July 25 at the SoHo Hotel in Los Angeles.

DJ Cuppy and Charlotte Kamale had a chat with Jada while posing for a snap with the veteran Hollywood star.

Definitely epic!