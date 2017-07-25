Home > Celebrities >

The actress who just got separated from her husband, Oladunni Churchill, says she can't stop smiling.

Nollywood actress can't hold back her sexy smile.

"No matter how beautiful, how expensive, how gorgeous and how cute u look on the clothes you are wearing... believe me nothing is as beautiful as wearing a smile.

Smile is said to be very contagious, U Can wear one today... imagine several thousands of people who will catch it and pass it on to others you do not even know. I challenge you today let's keep smiling," she wrote alongside the photo.

Ever since Tonto Dikeh split from her husband, Oladunni Churchill, in a highly controversial way, the actress and Churchill's family have been having a back and forth on social media. She also added an emotional tell-all interview in the narrative.

