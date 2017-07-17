Home > Celebrities >

Did filmmaker hint at abuse from ex-wife, Doris Simeon?

Daniel Ademinokan Did filmmaker hint at abuse from ex-wife, Doris Simeon?

In a new post shared by Daniel Ademinokan, the US based filmmaker may have hinted at abuse at the hands of ex-wife, Doris Simeon.

  • Published:
Stella Damasus and Daniel Ademinokan play

Stella Damasus and Daniel Ademinokan

Kate Henshaw How actress made Stella Damasus cry on her birthday
Stella Damasus 'Words can't explain what I feel for you' Daniel Ademinokan celebrates wife
Stella Damasus Actress hits back at troll and it's epic
Stella Damasus Actress is married to Doris Simeon's ex, Daniel Ademinokan
Stella Damasus Actress remembers late husband 12 years later
You Know I'm Just Joking by Ayomide Tayo It's time for Stella Damasus to get paid
Stella Damasus "I need it for business" - Actress demands more hate
Stella Damasus Actress gushes over Daniel Ademinokan
Stella Damasus Actress' daughter nabs presidential award in America
Stella Damasus Actress shares 20 ways to handle Internet trolls
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Daniel Ademinokan has got tongues wagging over his latest Instagram post.

The Filmmaker may have insinuated that his ex-wife, Doris Simeon mentally and emotionally abused him, in a post he shared via his Instagram page, thanking his present partner, Stella Damasus for helping him through his healing process.

ALSO READ: 'Words can't explain what I feel for you' Daniel Ademinokan celebrates wife

Daniel Ademinokan and Stella Damasus play

Daniel Ademinokan and Stella Damasus

(instagram)

 

Ademinokan who is based in the US shared a photo of himself and Damasus with the caption,

"I'm so getting in trouble with @stelladamasus for posting this picture but only 3 people understand the inside joke here. LOL . Some people live an entire lifetime but never get a shot at true love. Some people may never know what it feels like to be TRULY loved.

"So they may never know what it feels like to wake up every morning next to your woman with no weave, no wig, no make up, and a heavy dose of stinky morning breath...and still love her from here to the moon and back. Can I get a witness?? Babe, I miss your wahala.

Doris Simeon and son, David play

Doris Simeon and son, David

(lindaikejisblog)

 

"I miss the way you make me laugh from my core till I have a headache. I miss our late night conversations that lead to late night snacking, and that leads to tears and pain in the gym. Chai! (Damn! Focus dude). I miss the most amazing things that come out of the late night conversations, too.

"Boo, hurry up and come home. We miss our stylist, my barber, our chef, our 'egbe wedger', our doctor, tailor, our Google, professor and our personal alarm clock.

"Lately, I've been reading comments, reactions and people's stories about our short film WHEN IS IT ENOUGH. I went back to see the film again last night and reversed the roles in my head. Wow! Some men may never have been hit by their wives but they were definitely abused & violated mentally.

"All I can say is, thank you Jesus for THE liberation. And thank you Boo for helping me through the healing process. The world doesn't need the story but they'll definitely experience the glory. One lesson I've learnt: when it comes to love - don't settle. Never settle for what's available if it's not what you want and know you deserve.

"You've shown me what love is, can be, and should be. I love you babe. Oya hurry back home because Shakiratu down the street has come to borrow salt 3 times this morning already. You know it's not salt she wants. 

"#MotivationMonday #Inspiration #WIE #WhenIsItEnough #DanielAdeminokan #StellaDamasus #Escandalo #WhatLoveShouldBe #Inspiration #Love #CoupleGoals #GrowingOldWithYou."

Daniel Ademinokan and Stella Damasus play

Daniel Ademinokan and Stella Damasus

(iCamous Newspaper)

 

ALSO READ: Actress hits back at troll and it's epic

Daniel Ademinokan was previously married to Nollywood actress Doris Simeon and shares a son, David with her.

He has since moved on with Damasus and together, they are co-parenting their kids.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 Sina Rambo Singer defends his father’s dance movesbullet
2 Odunlade Adekola, Mr Latin Armed robbers attack Yoruba actors in Ogunbullet
3 Wizkid Justine Skye hangs out with singerbullet

Celebs

Hilda Dokubo Veteran actress' loses phone at AMAAs
R.Kelly makes the news for the wrong reason once again
R. Kelly Singer accused of brainwashing young women into his "cult"
 
Wizkid, Justin Skye Timeline of couple's rumoured relationship
Bolanle Ninalowo is our man crush everyday
#ManCrushMonday Bolanle Ninalowo, handsome as they come