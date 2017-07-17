Did filmmaker hint at abuse from ex-wife, Doris Simeon?

Daniel Ademinokan has got tongues wagging over his latest Instagram post.

The Filmmaker may have insinuated that his ex-wife, Doris Simeon mentally and emotionally abused him, in a post he shared via his Instagram page, thanking his present partner, Stella Damasus for helping him through his healing process.

Ademinokan who is based in the US shared a photo of himself and Damasus with the caption,

"I'm so getting in trouble with @stelladamasus for posting this picture but only 3 people understand the inside joke here. LOL . Some people live an entire lifetime but never get a shot at true love. Some people may never know what it feels like to be TRULY loved.

"So they may never know what it feels like to wake up every morning next to your woman with no weave, no wig, no make up, and a heavy dose of stinky morning breath...and still love her from here to the moon and back. Can I get a witness?? Babe, I miss your wahala.

"I miss the way you make me laugh from my core till I have a headache. I miss our late night conversations that lead to late night snacking, and that leads to tears and pain in the gym. Chai! (Damn! Focus dude). I miss the most amazing things that come out of the late night conversations, too.

"Boo, hurry up and come home. We miss our stylist, my barber, our chef, our 'egbe wedger', our doctor, tailor, our Google, professor and our personal alarm clock.

"Lately, I've been reading comments, reactions and people's stories about our short film WHEN IS IT ENOUGH. I went back to see the film again last night and reversed the roles in my head. Wow! Some men may never have been hit by their wives but they were definitely abused & violated mentally.

"All I can say is, thank you Jesus for THE liberation. And thank you Boo for helping me through the healing process. The world doesn't need the story but they'll definitely experience the glory. One lesson I've learnt: when it comes to love - don't settle. Never settle for what's available if it's not what you want and know you deserve.

"You've shown me what love is, can be, and should be. I love you babe. Oya hurry back home because Shakiratu down the street has come to borrow salt 3 times this morning already. You know it's not salt she wants.

"#MotivationMonday #Inspiration #WIE #WhenIsItEnough #DanielAdeminokan #StellaDamasus #Escandalo #WhatLoveShouldBe #Inspiration #Love #CoupleGoals #GrowingOldWithYou."

Daniel Ademinokan was previously married to Nollywood actress Doris Simeon and shares a son, David with her.

He has since moved on with Damasus and together, they are co-parenting their kids.