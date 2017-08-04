Home > Celebrities >

D'banj :  Swag like daddy! Singer shares son's dope photo

D'banj Swag like daddy! Singer shares son's dope photo

The 'Emergency' singer shared this shot of his son rocking a sunshade like daddy.

D'banj and son, Daniel III play

D'banj and son, Daniel III

(Instagram)

D'banj is enjoying his daddy duties and he seems to be taking it seriously.

The 'Emergency' singer shared this shot of his son rocking a sunshade like daddy.

play D'banj's son, Daniel (Instagram/D'banj)

ALSO READ: Singer is towing the paths of DJ Khaled and son Asahd

''Swag like Daddy #KingDonCome,'' he wrote alongside the shot via Instagram today, August 4, 2017. D’banj and his son Daniel are already creating their own Instagram love story and we're loving it.

play

 

ALSO READ: Why D'banj will be a great father

He launched an Instagram account for Daniel The Third on the day he announced the boy’s arrival.

Then on June 1, 2017, Daniel gave his dad a shout out after the singer teased fans with his new project. “Love you daddy,” Daniel’s Instagram handle said.

