D'banj :  Swag like daddy! Singer shares son's dope photo

The 'Emergency' singer shared this shot of his son rocking a sunshade like daddy.
''Swag like Daddy #KingDonCome,'' he wrote alongside the shot via Instagram today, August 4, 2017. D’banj and his son Daniel are already creating their own Instagram love story and we're loving it.
He launched an Instagram account for Daniel The Third on the day he announced the boy’s arrival.
Then on June 1, 2017, Daniel gave his dad a shout out after the singer teased fans with his new project. “Love you daddy,” Daniel’s Instagram handle said.