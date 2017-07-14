Home > Celebrities >

Davido :  Singer's rep tells Pulse he wasn't beaten in London

Pulse reached out to the singer's manager Vanessa Amadi who told us the story is untrue.

Davido shows off gold necklace play

Davido can't stop showing off his expensive jewellery

Davido's reps are denying reports that the singer's crew members suffered black eyes from a Mr Chris in London.

play Mr Chris claims to have beaten Davido's crew (Instablog9ja)

Mr Chris, a self-proclaimed socialite, claimed he almost beat up the OBO singer at a club in London. According to him, Davido was sneaked out by his crew mates through the back door.

The music star and girlfriend, Amandawelcomed their bundle of joy on May 9, 2017, and named her Hailey Veronica Adeleke.

The 'If' crooner also shared a shot of himself cuddling a pretty Hailey in the hospital after watching the miracle of her birth.

From welcoming his second child with his American babe to battling over superiority with Wizkid. Davido has been all over the news! He has the most active social media presence, relates with fans from all over, responds to fan mails and hate messages, gives out cash, pays school fees and all that. Oh yes...he has struck a certain Instagram friendship with Cristiano Ronaldo as well.

