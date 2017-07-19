Home > Celebrities >

Davido :  Singer set to move into new Lekki mansion

Davido Singer set to move into new Lekki mansion

Born David Adeleke, Davido also own a vacation house in Atlanta, Georgia, United States.

Davido thrilling a Germany concert audience

Davido thrilling a Germany concert audience

Singer Davido is set to move into his newly renovated mansion in Lekki phase 1, Lagos.

He announced the completion of the building in an Intagram post on Tuesday, July 18.

"My crib complete!! Big ups @_infiniteconstruction", the 'Fall' singer captioned a picture of the all-white painted masterpiece.

Davido's new Lekki mansion play

Davido's new Lekki mansion

Born David Adeleke, Davido also own a vacation house in Atlanta, Georgia, United States.

It is, however, not clear when the HKN Music and Davido Music Worldwide (DMW) boss will be moving into his new crib.

 

 

