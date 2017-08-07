Nigerian star Davido has shut down the rumours that he tweeted an anti-Igbo statement.

Today, Monday, August 7, 2017, Davido was asked by a Twitter user if he said "My father will just buy off the whole Igbo land. And their stupid Biafra will stop, stupid Igbos."

Davido swiftly denied this. "Would never ever make such statement .. tell them to try again.. " he tweeted.

Would never ever make such statement .. tell them to try again.. https://t.co/HTn7nga8Ap — Davido (@iam_Davido) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

At such a sensitive period in the nation when the agitation for secession by certain individuals is high, it was smart for Davido to distance himself as quickly as possible from the fake tweet.

The OBO singer is currently on a world tour. Despite his busy schedule, Davido recently dropped his latest single 'Pere' featuring Young Thug and Rae Sremmurd. Davido has been teasing his latest single for months. The song debuted at number one on the Pulse Music Video chart .

Back home in Nigeria, Davido has moved into his renovated mansion in Lekki, Lagos. While overseas it was reported that the singer got into a scuffle in Lagos.

ALSO READ: Davido conquers Norway with electric performance

The singer's rep Vanessa Amadi exclusively revealed to Pulse that Davido was not involved in any fight. "This story is completely false," she said.

In an earlier story, Mr Chris, a self-proclaimed socialite, claimed he almost beat up the OBO singer at a club in London. According to him, Davido was sneaked out by his crew mates through the back door.