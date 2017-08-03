Dammy Krane still in Miami, to appear in court August 17

Seems like Dammy Krane would not be leaving Miami-Dade anytime soon.

The music star's arraignment hearing has now been moved from August 1 to August 17, 2017. According to the Miami-Dade County Criminal Justice Online System, the Felony case against Krane indicates that his arraignment hearing has now been scheduled for August 17, 2017.

Dammy Krane will now appear in court at 9:15 am on the said date at the Justice Building, Room 4-3 with Courtney Erik as his defence attorney and Miguel De La O as the Judge.

In felony cases, after the arraignment, if the case does not settle or get dismissed the judge holds a preliminary hearing where it will be decided if there is enough evidence that the defendant committed the crime to make the defendant have to appear for a trial.

Recall that his last appearance in court was on July 23, 2017, but Pulse Celebs did not get update on the case. Dammy Krane was arrested and booked in Miami on June 2, 2017 , for theft, credit card and identity fraud. Although he has been granted bail, his case is still pending in Miami-Dade criminal court.

Dammy Krane has spoken about his arrest for grand theft in Miami. In a video that is less than a minute, the singer denies that he was involved in fraud. He blames the mix-up on the agent who used fraudulent credit cards to book his flight.