Dammy Krane :  Singer still active on social media despite ongoing court case

Recall that Dammy Krane was arrested and booked in Miami on June 2, 2017, for theft, credit card and identity fraud.

One month after he was arrested for credit card fraud in Miami, Dammy Krane has shared new photos of himself at a video shoot.

Recall that Dammy Krane was arrested and booked in Miami on June 2, 2017, for theft, credit card and identity fraud.

play Dammy Krane shares this photo of himself on set of a video shoot via Snapchat (Snapchat)

 

Krane shared new photos of himself having fun on Snapchat today, July 19, 2017, on the set of what appeared to be a music video shoot.

Although he has been granted bail, his case is still pending in Miami-Dede criminal court.

play The singer is currently facing 8 counts of credit card fraud in Miami (Snapchat)

Meanwhile, the music star who is currently facing 8 counts of credit card fraud charges in the US and a possible jail term gave out N100,000 on Twitter July 9, 2017.

According to him, he gave the money to a fan who sends him a good reason why he needs the money.

play Dammy Krane shares this photo of himself on set of a video shoot via Snapchat (Snapchat)

Dammy Krane has spoken about his arrest for grand theft in Miami. In a video that is less than a minute, the singer denies that he was involved in fraud. He blames the mix-up on the agent who used fraudulent credit cards to book his flight.

"First of all I want to thank God and I want to use this medium to apologise to my family, my team and my fans,"  said Dammy Krane at the beginning of the clip.

Speaking further he said "You know I was arrested by the Miami PD for fraud. I do not do fraud and I do not partake in such activities its just happens to be that the agent just booked my flight with fraudulent cards. My life is all about my music and that is all I'm about."

It was however revealed that  Dammy Krane had multiple credit cards on him at the time of arrest.

