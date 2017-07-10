Home > Celebrities >

Dammy Krane :  Singer gives out N100k on Twitter

Dammy Krane Singer gives out N100k on Twitter

The music star who is currently facing 8 counts of credit card fraud charges in the US and a possible jail term gave out a N100,000 on Twitter yesterday, July 9, 2017.

  • Published:
Dammy Krane mugshot play

Dammy Krane mugshot

(Instagram)

Dammy Krane 2Face Idibia defends singer amidst fraud controversy
Wizkid vs Davido You can support both Starboy and OBO, and you won’t die!
Falz Rapper is right, we should never glorify fraudsters with our music
Dammy Krane 6 things you didn't know about singer's arrest
Wizkid vs Davido Which beefing Nigerian superstar has had a better 2017 so far?
Pulse Opinion Can Dammy Krane bounce back?
Dammy Krane Singer apologises for Miami arrest
New Music Dammy Krane - 'Aye dun' [Leaked]
Dammy Krane Watch singer rejoice after release
Dammy Krane Singer had multiple credit cards on him at time of arrest
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Seems like credit card fraud charges in the US cannot stop Dammy Krane from giving.

The music star who is currently facing 8 counts of credit card fraud charges in the US and a possible jail term gave out a N100,000 on Twitter yesterday, July 9, 2017.

 

According to him, he gave the money to a fan who sends him a good reason why he needs the money.

 

Winner has been picked and announced already.

Meanwhile, Dammy Krane has spoken about his arrest for grand theft in Miami. In a video that is less than a minute, the singer denies that he was involved in fraud. He blames the mix-up on the agent who used fraudulent credit cards to book his flight.

Dammy Krane play

Dammy Krane in the private jet

(Instagram/dammykraneofficial)

 

"First of all I want to thank God and I want to use this medium to apologise to my family, my team and my fans,"  said Dammy Krane at the beginning of the clip.

Speaking further he said "You know I was arrested by the Miami PD for fraud. I do not do fraud and I do not partake in such activities its just happens to be that the agent just booked my flight with fraudulent cards. My life is all about my music and that is all I'm about."

It was however revealed that  Dammy Krane had multiple credit cards on him at the time of arrest.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Badoo Deadly activities of cult group cause fear among Nollywood starsbullet
2 Paul Okoye Pop singer welcomes twinsbullet
3 Wizkid Singer's baby mama blasts Tekno and Davidobullet

Celebs

Jemima Osunde
Jemima Osunde Actress is what Nigeria needs at this time
Paul Okoye and Anita Okoye
Pulse List 5 names Paul Okoye and wife might give their twins
Tony Tetuila shows off new look
Tony Tetuila Are you feeling singer's new look?
Maheeda with daughter, Divine Sam
Maheeda Singer says getting pregnant at 17 was the first thing she did right