One month after his arrest, Nigerian singer Dammy Krane would be appearing before a judge in Miami on August 1, 2017.

Recall that his last appearance in court was on July 23, 2017, but Pulse Celebs did not get update on the case.

ALSO READ: Singer still active on social media despite ongoing court case

The 'My dear' singer will appear for trial on Tuesday, August 1, 2017, at the Justice Building, Room 4-3 with Courtney Erik as his defence attorney and Miguel De La O as the judge.

Dammy Krane was arrested and booked in Miami on June 2, 2017 , for theft, credit card and identity fraud.

Although he has been granted bail, his case is still pending in Miami-Dade criminal court. Dammy Krane has spoken about his arrest for grand theft in Miami. In a video that is less than a minute, the singer denies that he was involved in fraud. He blames the mix-up on the agent who used fraudulent credit cards to book his flight.

"First of all I want to thank God and I want to use this medium to apologise to my family, my team and my fans," said Dammy Krane at the beginning of the clip.

Speaking further he said "You know I was arrested by the Miami PD for fraud. I do not do fraud and I do not partake in such activities its just happens to be that the agent just booked my flight with fraudulent cards. My life is all about my music and that is all I'm about."