Home > Celebrities >

Dammy Krane :  Singer's court hearing scheduled for August 1

Dammy Krane Singer's court hearing scheduled for August 1

Dammy Krane was arrested and booked in Miami on June 2, 2017, for theft, credit card and identity fraud.

  • Published:
Dammy Krane mugshot play

Dammy Krane mugshot

(Instagram)

Dammy Krane Singer still active on social media despite ongoing court case
Dammy Krane Singer gives out N100k on Twitter
Dammy Krane 2Face Idibia defends singer amidst fraud controversy
Dammy Krane 6 things you didn't know about singer's arrest
Falz Rapper is right, we should never glorify fraudsters with our music
Pulse Opinion Can Dammy Krane bounce back?
Wizkid vs Davido Which beefing Nigerian superstar has had a better 2017 so far?
Dammy Krane Watch singer rejoice after release
New Music Dammy Krane - 'Aye dun' [Leaked]
Dammy Krane Singer apologises for Miami arrest
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

One month after his arrest, Nigerian singer Dammy Krane would be appearing before a judge in Miami on August 1, 2017.

Recall that his last appearance in court was on July 23, 2017, but Pulse Celebs did not get update on the case.

play Dammy Krane will appear in court on August 1, 2017

ALSO READ: Singer still active on social media despite ongoing court case

The 'My dear' singer will appear for trial on Tuesday, August 1, 2017, at the Justice Building, Room 4-3 with Courtney Erik as his defence attorney and Miguel De La O as the judge.

Dammy Krane was arrested and booked in Miami on June 2, 2017, for theft, credit card and identity fraud.

Dammy Krane on the wings of a private jet play

Dammy Krane on the wings of a private jet

(Instagram/dammykraneofficial)

 

Although he has been granted bail, his case is still pending in Miami-Dade criminal court. Dammy Krane has spoken about his arrest for grand theft in Miami. In a video that is less than a minute, the singer denies that he was involved in fraud. He blames the mix-up on the agent who used fraudulent credit cards to book his flight.

"First of all I want to thank God and I want to use this medium to apologise to my family, my team and my fans,"  said Dammy Krane at the beginning of the clip.

Dammy Krane play

Dammy Krane in the private jet

(Instagram/dammykraneofficial)

Speaking further he said "You know I was arrested by the Miami PD for fraud. I do not do fraud and I do not partake in such activities its just happens to be that the agent just booked my flight with fraudulent cards. My life is all about my music and that is all I'm about."

It was however revealed that  Dammy Krane had multiple credit cards on him at the time of arrest.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer with a weakness for chocolate chip cookies, cuddles and Ice-cream. Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Usher Singer slammed with $20m lawsuit over Herpes infectionbullet
2 Aremu Afolayan Actor curses Diezani over alleged theftbullet
3 Toke Makinwa Media personality reflects on her troubling times in UNILAGbullet

Celebs

Don Jazzy
Don Jazzy Producer weighs in on Diezani alleged theft scandal
Kate Henshaw and Emeka Ossai back in 1992
#ThrowbackThursday This photo of Kate Henshaw and Emeka Ossai in 1992
Muyiwa Ademol and son, Taiwo and Kehinde
Photo Of The Day Muyiwa Ademola shares rare photo of his twins
Halima Abubakar suffered a fibroid relapse
Halima Abubakar Actress thanks Chika Ike for supporting her fibroid relapse expenses