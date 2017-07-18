Home > Celebrities >

Daddy Showkey rewards outstanding school children in Ajegunle

Daddy Showkey Singer rewards outstanding school children in Ajegunle

Daddy Showkey said that he took on the initiative in line with his tradition of giving back to the neighbourhood that made him what he is today.

Four students of Rybeka Model College, Ajegunle, Lagos, have been rewarded by veteran singer, Daddy Showkey, for outstanding academic performances during the schools’ graduation ceremony over the weekend.

Each of the four students was gifted with a GOtv decoder for emerging the best graduating student in senior secondary school, junior secondary school, primary six and nursery two.

Daddy Showkey, who was born and raised in Ajegunle, said that he took on the initiative in line with his tradition of giving back to the neighbourhood that made him what he is today.

The Ghetto Soldier is angry

He also advised the students to shun social vices and focus their minds on education as well as relevant skills acquisition.

The "Dyna" crooner also called for the re-introduction of vocational training in schools as a means of reducing unemployment in the state as well as the country at large.

“Vocational skills promote entrepreneurship. I am strongly advocating that government should reintroduce vocational studies into the school curriculum. The reason most people today are waiting for government to provide jobs is because of lack of vocational training. Vocational schools will make our teeming youth population self-dependent."

In a bid to make learning more interactive, Daddy Showkey presented GOtv as a digital learning platform for students.

He stated that GOtv can be used as an educative tool to show students real life experiences of what they read in their textbooks.

“GOtv has many educative contents like Nat Geo Wild, which complements teaching on natural sciences; documentaries, which help develop students’ critical thinking about society and the world; and cartoons, which help pupils in kindergarten learn quickly."

The Director of Studies for the school, Charles Oyeka, said the management invited Daddy Showkey to inspire the students to explore their talent.

“It is our goal to develop the child mentally, physically, emotionally and socially. Rybeka Model College places emphasis on arts and culture. It is not everyone that will be a lawyer, doctor or engineer. Daddy Showkey’s humble beginnings, life toils and success, which he shared with our students, show that any child, who is ambitious and backs it with action, will excel in life,” he said.

Big congrats to the lucky students.

