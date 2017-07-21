Chester Bennington commits suicide

Chester Bennington has reportedly committed suicide at the age of 41.

TMZ reports that the Linkin Park frontman hanged himself at a Palos Verdes Estates residence in Los Angeles County.

The Los Angeles County coroner's office has confirmed to Billboard that there was a death on Bennington's Palos Verdes block on Thursday, July 20.

Billboard has reached out to reps for the band and authorities for confirmation, but are yet to get a response as of the time of the report.

According to the reports, Bennington struggled with drug and alcohol addictions during his life.

He is survived by a wife and six children.

Linkin Park's most recent album, "One More Light," topped the Billboard 200 earlier this year.

May his soul rest in peace.